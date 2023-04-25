The sweetness and crunch that comes with this amazing snack is satisfying.
DIY Recipes: How to make roasted corn at home
Roasted corn on the cob is one of the popular street foods in Ghana especially if corn is in season.
Perfect for busy days, when you need an easy-peasy side dish everyone will love.
Ingredients
Corn, shucked
Coconut
Salt
Water
Method
Preheat grill to high and heat for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, preheat grill pan to high.) Add corn and cook, turning often, until charred all over, about 10 minutes.
Make salt water and season the warrm corn in the solution.
Serve with coconut and enjoy.
