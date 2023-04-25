ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make roasted corn at home

Berlinda Entsie

Roasted corn on the cob is one of the popular street foods in Ghana especially if corn is in season.

Roasted corn
Roasted corn

The sweetness and crunch that comes with this amazing snack is satisfying.

Perfect for busy days, when you need an easy-peasy side dish everyone will love.

Corn, shucked

Coconut

Salt

Water

Preheat grill to high and heat for 10 minutes. (Alternatively, preheat grill pan to high.) Add corn and cook, turning often, until charred all over, about 10 minutes.

Make salt water and season the warrm corn in the solution.

Serve with coconut and enjoy.

