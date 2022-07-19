RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Saabo (Boiled corn and peanuts)

Berlinda Entsie

This boiled corn and peanut is popular street food in Ghana.

Saabo (Boiled corn and peanuts)
It is most enjoyed with coconut.

Ingredients

Peanut

Corn

Corn husk (soak in water for a while)

Yawn

Water

Salt to taste

Coconut

Method

Prep your peanut.

Wash corn and soak in water for some time (it's best soaked overnight).

Pour the water away from the corn. Mix the corn and peanut together.

Then take portions and put them in the corn husk. Use the yawn to tie the end together. Do this until the corn and peanut are finished.

Put them in a saucepan, add some water and salt to taste.

Cook it for some time until tender.

Remove them from the husk and enjoy with some coconut.

Berlinda Entsie

