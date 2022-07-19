It is most enjoyed with coconut.
DIY Recipes: How to make Saabo (Boiled corn and peanuts)
This boiled corn and peanut is popular street food in Ghana.
Ingredients
Peanut
Corn
Corn husk (soak in water for a while)
Yawn
Water
Salt to taste
Coconut
Method
Prep your peanut.
Wash corn and soak in water for some time (it's best soaked overnight).
Pour the water away from the corn. Mix the corn and peanut together.
Then take portions and put them in the corn husk. Use the yawn to tie the end together. Do this until the corn and peanut are finished.
Put them in a saucepan, add some water and salt to taste.
Cook it for some time until tender.
Remove them from the husk and enjoy with some coconut.
