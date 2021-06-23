RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage Balls

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is so yummy.

Sausage balls
Sausage balls

Try it at home when you have that small family and friends time

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 pound ground pork sausage

2 cups biscuit baking mix

1 pound sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a large bowl, combine sausage, biscuit baking mix and cheese. Form into walnut-size balls and place them on baking sheets.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown and sausage, is cooked through.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried

Men, if a babe tells you these 5 things, you should be very worried [Credit - Madamenoire]

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman. [insider]

Here are 5 ways to move on from a bad relationship in a mature way

5 ways to get over your ex like a boss [Source: Essence]