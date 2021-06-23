DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage Balls

Try it at home when you have that small family and friends time
This recipe is so yummy.
Ingredients
1 pound ground pork sausage
2 cups biscuit baking mix
1 pound sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
In a large bowl, combine sausage, biscuit baking mix and cheese. Form into walnut-size balls and place them on baking sheets.
Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown and sausage, is cooked through.
