DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage salad

Berlinda Entsie

This sausage salad is delicious and suits every event.

Sausage salad
Sausage salad

Making sausage salad is apologetically easy.

Ingredients

1 cup couscous

1 cup hot liquid salt-reduced stock

Spray oil

4 lean low-fat Italian sausages, sliced in 1" slices

4 large red or green capsicums, sliced into 8 pieces

2 cups green beans, trimmed, halved

14oz can butter beans, drained, rinsed

4 cups salad greens

2 tablespoons low-fat balsamic dressing

Method

Place couscous and hot stock in a large bowl. Cover. Set aside.

Spray pan with oil. Add sausages and cook for 1 minute. Add capsicums and stir–fry for 5 more minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, microwave beans for 2 minutes then add to the pan. Stir-fry for 5 minutes.

Fluff couscous with a fork. Combine couscous with beans, sausage mixture, salad greens and dressing.

Mix well then serve.

