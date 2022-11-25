Making sausage salad is apologetically easy.
DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage salad
This sausage salad is delicious and suits every event.
Ingredients
1 cup couscous
1 cup hot liquid salt-reduced stock
Spray oil
4 lean low-fat Italian sausages, sliced in 1" slices
4 large red or green capsicums, sliced into 8 pieces
2 cups green beans, trimmed, halved
14oz can butter beans, drained, rinsed
4 cups salad greens
2 tablespoons low-fat balsamic dressing
Method
Place couscous and hot stock in a large bowl. Cover. Set aside.
Spray pan with oil. Add sausages and cook for 1 minute. Add capsicums and stir–fry for 5 more minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, microwave beans for 2 minutes then add to the pan. Stir-fry for 5 minutes.
Fluff couscous with a fork. Combine couscous with beans, sausage mixture, salad greens and dressing.
Mix well then serve.
