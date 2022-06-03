Sausage sauce is savoury and spicy, as well as thick and chunky.
DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage sauce
This is a great homemade sauce.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound Italian sausage
4 green onions, chopped
1 (8 ounces) package of fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 (15 ounces) can of tomato sauce
1 (14.5 ounces) can of stewed tomatoes
1 (6 ounces) can of tomato paste
½ cup water
½ cup red wine
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 pinch of salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute garlic until browned.
Add sausage and cook for 4 minutes, breaking apart with a spoon.
Add green onions and cook until sausage is evenly browned about 10 minutes.
Stir in mushrooms, basil and oregano; cook for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, stewed tomatoes, and tomato paste.
Add water, red wine, red pepper flakes, and sugar.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Reduce heat to low and simmer for at least 1 hour.
