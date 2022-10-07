You can enjoy this as your breakfast.
DIY Recipes: How to make Scrambled egg muffins
This recipe is hearty and fun to serve.
Ingredients
½ pound bulk pork sausage
12 eggs
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green bell pepper, or to taste
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Method
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups or line them with paper muffin liners.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in sausage and cook until crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain off the grease.
Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in onion, green pepper, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix in sausage and Cheddar cheese. Spoon into the prepared muffin cups.
Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted near the centre comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
