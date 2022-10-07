RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Scrambled egg muffins

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is hearty and fun to serve.

You can enjoy this as your breakfast.

Ingredients

½ pound bulk pork sausage

12 eggs

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped green bell pepper, or to taste

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups or line them with paper muffin liners.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in sausage and cook until crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain off the grease.

Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in onion, green pepper, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix in sausage and Cheddar cheese. Spoon into the prepared muffin cups.

Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted near the centre comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

