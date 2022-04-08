DIY Recipes: How to make simple African Egg rolls

Ingredients

2 cups of flour

1 egg

1 tsp of baking powder

1/4 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp of nutmeg

2 tbsp, margarine

8-9 tbsp of water

5 eggs, boiled

2 tbsp of sugar

Method

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and nutmeg

Use your fingers to blend the margarine into the flour until it’s crumbly.

Add the beaten egg and mix it together. The dough should look dry at this point.

Begin to introduce the water a little at a time and work the dough till the dough is soft and sticky but still workable.

Work the dough for about a minute then cover it and let it rest for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Work the dough again for a couple of seconds to a minute and divide it into 5.

Tightly wrap each of the dough around each egg.

Fry on medium heat turning over and over again until it’s golden brown.