DIY Recipes: How to make simple Burger buns

Ingredients

1 (.25 ounce) package of active dry yeast

1 pound of all-purpose flour, or as needed - divided

1 cup warm water (105 degrees F/41 degrees C)

2 large eggs, divided

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, or as needed

Method

Place yeast into a bowl of a large stand mixer; whisk in 1/2 cup flour and warm water until smooth. Let stand until mixture is foamy, 10 to 15 minutes.

Whisk 1 egg, melted butter, sugar, and salt thoroughly into the yeast mixture. Add remaining flour (about 3 cups).

Fit a dough hook onto a stand mixer and knead the dough on low speed until soft and sticky, 5 to 6 minutes. Scrape sides if needed. Poke and prod the dough with a silicone spatula; if large amounts of dough stick to the spatula, add a little more flour.

Transfer dough onto a floured work surface; dough will be sticky and elastic but should not stick to your fingers. Gently form dough into a smooth, round shape, tucking loose ends underneath.

Wipe out the stand mixer bowl and drizzle in olive oil. Place dough in the bowl and turn it several times until the surface is thinly coated with oil. Cover the bowl with aluminium foil and let the dough rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 2 hours.

Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

Transfer dough to a floured work surface and pat to flatten any bubbles; form into a slightly rounded, 5x10-inch rectangle, about 1/2 inch thick. Dust dough lightly with flour if needed and cut into 8 equal pieces. Form each piece into a round shape, gently tucking ends underneath as before.

Use your hands to gently pat and stretch the dough rounds into flat, 1/2-inch-thick discs. Arrange buns about 1/2 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Dust buns very lightly with flour. Drape a piece of plastic wrap over the baking sheet (do not seal tightly). Let buns rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Beat remaining egg with milk in a small bowl, using a fork, until mixture is thoroughly combined. Very gently and lightly brush the tops of buns with egg wash without deflating the risen dough. Sprinkle each bun with sesame seeds.