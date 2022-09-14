RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make simple Sugar cookies

Berlinda Entsie

These cookies are very simple and easy to make.

Sugar cookies
You can add chocolates are toppings to it and it will be great.

Ingredients

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 ½ cup white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Stir together flour, baking soda, and baking powder in a small bowl.

Cream butter and sugar until smooth in a large bowl. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in dry ingredients. Roll rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into balls, and place onto ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand on cookie sheet for 2 minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.

