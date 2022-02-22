DIY Recipes: How to make slimy Okro stew

Ingredients

Palm oil

Blended onions, pepper, garlic and ginger

2 chopped tomatoes

Steamed crab, meat, wele and snail

Diced fresh okro, chopped ademe

Seasoning, dry herrings

Method

Pour a moderate palm oil on fire just to base the saucepan.

When it's slightly hot, pour your blended onions, garlic, ginger and pepper into oil. Cover it up and leave it on fire to fry.

After 6 minutes, add the chopped tomatoes and stir it all up. Leave it to fry for 5 minutes then pour the stock of the assorted meat into the tomato sauce. Bring to the boil for 5 minutes

Without pre-boiling your okro, add the chopped okro to the tomato sauce and add a little bit of water to it. Leave it on fire to steam up and allow the okro to soften up. When the texture is right, add your ademe and dry herrings.

Stir it all up and allow on fire under low heat. Now add all your assorted meat and don't forget to add salt to taste.