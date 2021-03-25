Agushie or Akatoa is the star of today’s stew. It comes in either whole or grounded forms and it's a stable Ghanaian cuisine and some other West African countries as well.

Ingredients

1/4 cup/ 60ml palm oil

2 onions sliced

1 clove garlic (optional) minced

Fresh pepper as required (scotch bonnet, bird's eye chilli, etc) minced

4 tomatoes diced

Preferred smoked fish (mackerel, salmon, herrings, tuna etc) remove flesh and bones and break into desired sizes

1 teaspoon grounded dried shrimp (shrimp powder)/ shrimp stock cube

1 cup whole melon seeds (Agushie/ Akatoa) substitute for grounded melon seeds

2 bell pepper sliced

Salt as required

Method