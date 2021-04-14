RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make smoked turkey Jollof rice

Jollof rice is a West African dish that’s a staple in most households.

Jollof

This dish is flavoured with tomatoes, peppers, and lots of seasonings.

Ingredients

3 cups of Rice

3 cups, pasta sauce

Coconut oil

1 medium-large onion

2 habanero peppers (optional)

Shrimp seasoning

Tomato seasoning

Chicken seasoning

Salt

Carrots

String beans

1/2 cup of water or to your preference

Method

To begin, parboil turkey to control the sodium because it can be very salty at times. Chop the vegetables.

Prep the turkey. Put a pot on fire and add the turkey, spiced blend cube, chopped onion, habanero, some shrimp seasoning, tomato seasoning and chicken seasoning and give it a good stir and cover it. Let it steam fry for about 5 minutes.

At this point add tomato sauce, rinse out the bottle and add the water cover it up and let it cook for about 8 – 10 minutes. Then add stock from cooking the turkey, give it a cook stir and let it cook until oil forms on top of stirring periodically.

Add washed rice, give it a good stir until every grain is coated and add about just a cup of water. Cover it up and let it cook for 15 minutes on medium-low heat.

Add cut vegetables, cover it with parchment paper, let it cook for about 15 minutes and you will see the magic of the parchment. Give it a good stir and let it cook for another 15 minutes then our Jollof should be done.

Serve.

