DIY Recipes: How to make smoked turkey Jollof rice

Prep the turkey. Put a pot on fire and add the turkey, spiced blend cube, chopped onion, habanero, some shrimp seasoning, tomato seasoning and chicken seasoning and give it a good stir and cover it. Let it steam fry for about 5 minutes.

At this point add tomato sauce, rinse out the bottle and add the water cover it up and let it cook for about 8 – 10 minutes. Then add stock from cooking the turkey, give it a cook stir and let it cook until oil forms on top of stirring periodically.

Add washed rice, give it a good stir until every grain is coated and add about just a cup of water. Cover it up and let it cook for 15 minutes on medium-low heat.

Add cut vegetables, cover it with parchment paper, let it cook for about 15 minutes and you will see the magic of the parchment. Give it a good stir and let it cook for another 15 minutes then our Jollof should be done.