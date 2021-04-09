RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make spicy Gizzard sauce

It is getting saucy in here with this spicy gizzard sauce.

Spicy gizzard sauce

Pulse Ghana

Why not try this hot spicy gizzard sauce this weekend?

Ingredients

500g-750g/ 1lb-1.5lb chicken gizzards

3 cloves (Pregowama)

4 cloves garlic

1 1/2inch ginger

Petite belle pepper (Kpakoshito)/ green chilli

1/2 medium onion

1 bay leaf

1 chicken stock cube chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder

Salt as required

1 teaspoon red chilli powder optional for extra heat

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 clove garlic crushed

Vegetables; 1 onion, 1 carrot, 2 bell pepper (green and red), green beans cut into desired sizes

Method

Clean and wash chicken gizzards. Make sure all the yellow covering is removed as they bitter.

Blend or grind cloves, garlic, ginger, onion and pepper together and add to the cleaned gizzards. Add bay leaf, one tablespoon curry powder, one chicken stock cube, red chilli powder if you want it extra hot and salt to taste. Marinate overnight for great flavour or cook immediately.

Pour the chicken gizzards together with the marinade into a saucepan. Cover and place on medium-high heat to cook. Do not add water as it dilutes the marinate, also gizzards omit lots of juices and cooking in its own juice brings out great flavour. Only add water when it is dried up and not cooked through.

Pour one tablespoon of oil into another saucepan, add crushed garlic and fry till aromatic. You can remove the garlic or keep it in. Add the cut onions, carrots, bell pepper and green beans. Add just a pinch of salt and stir.

Cover and steam for about five minutes till tender or as desired. Add the cooked chicken gizzard together with the stock. Add splash water if there isn't enough stock. Simmer for about three to five minutes. Taste and check salt as needed.

Serve with any side of choice.

