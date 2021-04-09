DIY Recipes: How to make spicy Gizzard sauce

Method

Clean and wash chicken gizzards. Make sure all the yellow covering is removed as they bitter.

Blend or grind cloves, garlic, ginger, onion and pepper together and add to the cleaned gizzards. Add bay leaf, one tablespoon curry powder, one chicken stock cube, red chilli powder if you want it extra hot and salt to taste. Marinate overnight for great flavour or cook immediately.

Pour the chicken gizzards together with the marinade into a saucepan. Cover and place on medium-high heat to cook. Do not add water as it dilutes the marinate, also gizzards omit lots of juices and cooking in its own juice brings out great flavour. Only add water when it is dried up and not cooked through.

Pour one tablespoon of oil into another saucepan, add crushed garlic and fry till aromatic. You can remove the garlic or keep it in. Add the cut onions, carrots, bell pepper and green beans. Add just a pinch of salt and stir.