DIY Recipes: How to make Sugar wax

Berlinda Entsie

When it comes to hair removal, sugar wax plays a major role.

This recipe is simple and very easy to make. It works perfectly on the skin too.

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons warm water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Method

Mix the ingredients together in a saucepan over low heat. Sugar can easily burn during cooking, so when you're making homemade sugar wax, keep stirring. When the sugar melts, it should be brown but still very liquid.

Let the sugar wax cool for at least half an hour, which allows it to form a pliable wax.

Make sure the skin you want to wax is clean. Then, apply a thin layer of sugar wax to the skin.

