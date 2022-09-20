This is very simple and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Syrup at home
This syrup is perfect in your cocktails, drinks, and for decorating cakes.
Ingredients
1 cup water, preferably filtered
1 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, or honey
Method
Add water and sugar to a saucepan over medium-high heat.
Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved.
Cool then store in an airtight container, in the fridge.
