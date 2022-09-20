RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Syrup at home

Berlinda Entsie

This syrup is perfect in your cocktails, drinks, and for decorating cakes.

Homemade syrup
This is very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

1 cup water, preferably filtered

1 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, or honey

Method

Add water and sugar to a saucepan over medium-high heat.

Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Cool then store in an airtight container, in the fridge.

