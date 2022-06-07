RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Apple-ginger juice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

If you love the idea of making your own homemade juices, then try this Apple-ginger juice.

It is simple and easy to make and it is the best to quench your juice thirst.

Ingredients

400 grams apples or 4 medium-sized apples

1 tablespoon chopped celery

½ to 1 teaspoon chopped ginger

⅓ cup water or as needed

1 to 2 tablespoons coconut sugar or honey or raw sugar or maple syrup – optional

Method

Peel core and chop apples. Roughly chop the celery. Peel and chop the ginger.

Add all the chopped ingredients to a blender. At this point, you can add 1 to 2 tablespoons of any preferred sweetener.

Add ⅓ cup water or as required. Blend until smooth. To avoid discolouration, add ¼ teaspoon to ½ teaspoon lemon juice

To loosen the consistency of the juice, add a few tablespoons of water and blend again.

Pour in glasses and serve immediately.

