It is simple and easy to make and it is the best to quench your juice thirst.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Apple-ginger juice
If you love the idea of making your own homemade juices, then try this Apple-ginger juice.
Ingredients
400 grams apples or 4 medium-sized apples
1 tablespoon chopped celery
½ to 1 teaspoon chopped ginger
⅓ cup water or as needed
1 to 2 tablespoons coconut sugar or honey or raw sugar or maple syrup – optional
Method
Peel core and chop apples. Roughly chop the celery. Peel and chop the ginger.
Add all the chopped ingredients to a blender. At this point, you can add 1 to 2 tablespoons of any preferred sweetener.
Add ⅓ cup water or as required. Blend until smooth. To avoid discolouration, add ¼ teaspoon to ½ teaspoon lemon juice
To loosen the consistency of the juice, add a few tablespoons of water and blend again.
Pour in glasses and serve immediately.
