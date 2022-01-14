Ingredients
DIY Recipes: How to make the best BBQ Chicken wings
This recipe is baked until crispy and smothered in a zesty BBQ sauce.
2 pounds chicken wings split & tips removed
1 ½ tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Salt and pepper to taste
- Sauce
⅔ cup barbecue sauce
½ tablespoon sriracha
2 cloves garlic minced
Method
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Line a large baking pan with non-stick foil.
Pat wings dry with a paper towel. Toss with flour, baking powder, salt, & pepper.
Place wings on prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Flip and bake for an additional 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine BBQ sauce, sriracha, & garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.
Remove wings from the oven and turn the oven up to 450°F.
Toss wings with BBQ sauce mixture and place back on the baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes or until sauce is thickened and browned. Broil 1-2 minutes.
Serve.
