DIY Recipes: How to make the best BBQ Chicken wings

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is baked until crispy and smothered in a zesty BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken wings

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken wings split & tips removed

1 ½ tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

  • Sauce

⅔ cup barbecue sauce

½ tablespoon sriracha

2 cloves garlic minced

Method

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Line a large baking pan with non-stick foil.

Pat wings dry with a paper towel. Toss with flour, baking powder, salt, & pepper.

Place wings on prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Flip and bake for an additional 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine BBQ sauce, sriracha, & garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.

Remove wings from the oven and turn the oven up to 450°F.

Toss wings with BBQ sauce mixture and place back on the baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes or until sauce is thickened and browned. Broil 1-2 minutes.

Serve.

