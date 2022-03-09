DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Gari side dish

Ingredients

1 cup gari

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 onion chopped

Scotch bonnet pepper seeds removed and minced

Vegetables of choice (I used carrots, green and yellow beans, red bell peppers)

Salt and black pepper as required

Method

Pour oil into saucepan or frying pan with sides up. Add chopped onions, minced garlic and scotch bonnet pepper. Stir till onions are translucent.

Add the vegetables, season with salt, cover and let it steam in its own juices for about six to eight minutes to soften.

Meanwhile, prepare the gari by seasoning it with salt. Drizzle the gari with water to get it damp but not wet.