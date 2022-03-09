This is a gari and vegetable stir-fry which surely beats the regular side dish.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Gari side dish
This recipe is amazing, you will love it. You might even ditch Jollof.
Ingredients
1 cup gari
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 cloves garlic minced
1/2 onion chopped
Scotch bonnet pepper seeds removed and minced
Vegetables of choice (I used carrots, green and yellow beans, red bell peppers)
Salt and black pepper as required
Method
Pour oil into saucepan or frying pan with sides up. Add chopped onions, minced garlic and scotch bonnet pepper. Stir till onions are translucent.
Add the vegetables, season with salt, cover and let it steam in its own juices for about six to eight minutes to soften.
Meanwhile, prepare the gari by seasoning it with salt. Drizzle the gari with water to get it damp but not wet.
Pour the gari into the vegetables when they softened, toss, add in grounded back pepper, taste for salt as needed. Serve as a side dish with any stew of choice, with fried eggs for a quick meal etc.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh