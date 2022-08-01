RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Gravy stew

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Gravy stew is a common recipe in Ghana.

Gravy stew
Gravy stew

It is usually served alongside Rice or Ampesi as lunch or dinner.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 medium-sized onions

3 scotch bonnet pepper

1 garlic clove

6 tomatoes

1 tablespoon of tin tomatoes

Salt (to taste)

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 carrot (chopped)

Vegetable oil

Method

Chop onions and wash with pepper and peeled garlic. Add a little water and blend in the blender. Set aside.

Chop tomatoes onto a plate and set them aside.

Pour some vegetable oil into a saucepan and put it on fire. Then pour the blended mixture into the oil on fire and stir.

Add the tin tomatoes and salt and stir. Leave it on fire for a while.

Then add the chopped tomatoes and curry powder and stir. Let it cook for a while. Add chopped carrots and stir.

Allow it to cook for a while.

When the stew is ready, remove it from the fire and serve with rice or yam.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How to access the Internet in Ghana as a traveler?

How to access the Internet in Ghana as a traveler?

Yake Yake with fish and pepper

DIY Recipes: How to make Yake Yake

Gravy stew

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Gravy stew