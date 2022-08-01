DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Gravy stew

Ingredients

2 medium-sized onions

3 scotch bonnet pepper

1 garlic clove

6 tomatoes

1 tablespoon of tin tomatoes

Salt (to taste)

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 carrot (chopped)

Vegetable oil

Method

Chop onions and wash with pepper and peeled garlic. Add a little water and blend in the blender. Set aside.

Chop tomatoes onto a plate and set them aside.

Pour some vegetable oil into a saucepan and put it on fire. Then pour the blended mixture into the oil on fire and stir.

Add the tin tomatoes and salt and stir. Leave it on fire for a while.

Then add the chopped tomatoes and curry powder and stir. Let it cook for a while. Add chopped carrots and stir.

Allow it to cook for a while.