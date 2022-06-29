RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Kuli-kuli

Berlinda Entsie

Kuli-kuli is a West African fried snack made with peanuts.

Kuli-kuli
Kuli-kuli

This recipe is an excellent alternative to chips.

Ingredients

8 oz. peanuts, salted and dry roasted

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

¼ teaspoon ground chilli pepper

Peanut oil (for frying)

Method

Grind the peanuts and ginger until smooth.

Add the ground chilli pepper and mix well.

Squeeze the peanut paste to remove as much oil as possible. This step is very important to obtain a very crisp kuli-kuli.

Divide the dough into about twenty pieces and give the kuli-kuli their shape: either in a stick, in a small crown, or in balls.

Add 2 tablespoons of water to the dough if it does not work easily.

Heat a large volume of peanut oil in a deep pan.

Fry the kuli-kuli over medium heat until golden brown.

Drain on paper towels.

Enjoy hot or cold.

