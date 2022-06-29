This recipe is an excellent alternative to chips.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Kuli-kuli
Kuli-kuli is a West African fried snack made with peanuts.
Ingredients
8 oz. peanuts, salted and dry roasted
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
¼ teaspoon ground chilli pepper
Peanut oil (for frying)
Method
Grind the peanuts and ginger until smooth.
Add the ground chilli pepper and mix well.
Squeeze the peanut paste to remove as much oil as possible. This step is very important to obtain a very crisp kuli-kuli.
Divide the dough into about twenty pieces and give the kuli-kuli their shape: either in a stick, in a small crown, or in balls.
Add 2 tablespoons of water to the dough if it does not work easily.
Heat a large volume of peanut oil in a deep pan.
Fry the kuli-kuli over medium heat until golden brown.
Drain on paper towels.
Enjoy hot or cold.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh