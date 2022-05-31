It’s a very easily made pancake, from very ripe, blackened plantains.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Tatale
Tatale is delicious small spicy plantain patties.
Ingredients
2 yellow plantains (very ripe)
½ cup cornflour (fine cornmeal)
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
1 small lemon (freshly squeezed)
½ teaspoon red pepper powder
½ pinch salt
Vegetable oil (for frying)
Method
Slice the plantains, place them in a large bowl and immediately sprinkle with lemon juice.
With a fork, mash the plantains and add the onion and ginger.
Add the cornflour, chilli and salt and mix well with a wooden spoon.
In a deep skillet, heat a large amount of vegetable oil over medium heat.
Maintain the temperature of the oil around 340 F (175 C) during frying.
Form balls the size of a ping pong ball, flatten them slightly and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.
Serve immediately.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh