DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Tatale

Berlinda Entsie

Tatale is delicious small spicy plantain patties.

Tatale with beans
Tatale with beans

It’s a very easily made pancake, from very ripe, blackened plantains.

Ingredients

2 yellow plantains (very ripe)

½ cup cornflour (fine cornmeal)

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 small lemon (freshly squeezed)

½ teaspoon red pepper powder

½ pinch salt

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Method

Slice the plantains, place them in a large bowl and immediately sprinkle with lemon juice.

With a fork, mash the plantains and add the onion and ginger.

Add the cornflour, chilli and salt and mix well with a wooden spoon.

In a deep skillet, heat a large amount of vegetable oil over medium heat.

Maintain the temperature of the oil around 340 F (175 C) during frying.

Form balls the size of a ping pong ball, flatten them slightly and fry on both sides until they are golden brown.

Serve immediately.

