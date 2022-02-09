RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Grilled Salmon

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is about to become your new healthy favourite.

Grilled Salmon
Follow these easy grilling tips to make the best grilled salmon.

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds salmon fillets

Lemon pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

Salt to taste

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup water

¼ cup vegetable oil

Method

Season salmon fillets with lemon pepper, garlic powder, and salt.

In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, and vegetable oil until sugar is dissolved. Place fish in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal, and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the grill for medium heat.

Lightly oil grill grate. Place salmon on the preheated grill, and discard marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

