Since this juice is all-natural, it will settle, be sure to stir it whenever you want to drink it.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best homemade Ghanaian Pawpaw juice
This recipe is refreshing and easy to make at home.
Ingredients
1 Ripe pawpaw medium-size peeled cut into small chunks – about 4 cups
1 lemon juiced
4 cups water
Ice cubes for serving
Sweetener to taste Sugar, Honey, Maple syrup, or any other sweetener of your choice
Method
Peel the pawpaw and use a spoon to scrape out the seeds from the core. Cut into small chunks.
Put the chunks inside a blender. Add the water, lemon juice, and sweetener and blend till smooth.
Keep refrigerated, chilled till serving and enjoy with ice cubes.
