DIY Recipes: How to make the best homemade Ghanaian Pawpaw juice

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is refreshing and easy to make at home.

Homemade Ghanaian Pawpaw juice

Since this juice is all-natural, it will settle, be sure to stir it whenever you want to drink it.

Ingredients

1 Ripe pawpaw medium-size peeled cut into small chunks – about 4 cups

1 lemon juiced

4 cups water

Ice cubes for serving

Sweetener to taste Sugar, Honey, Maple syrup, or any other sweetener of your choice

Method

Peel the pawpaw and use a spoon to scrape out the seeds from the core. Cut into small chunks.

Put the chunks inside a blender. Add the water, lemon juice, and sweetener and blend till smooth.

Keep refrigerated, chilled till serving and enjoy with ice cubes.

Berlinda Entsie

