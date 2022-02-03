RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best homemade Gingerbread

Berlinda Entsie

This gingerbread is the perfect treat to keep on hand during the holidays.

Gingerbread
Gingerbread

Ingredients

½ cup butter

1 egg

1 cup molasses

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup hot water

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch square pan.

In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and butter. Beat in the egg, and mix in the molasses.

In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Blend into the creamed mixture. Stir in the hot water. Pour into the prepared pan.

Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan before serving.

Berlinda Entsie

