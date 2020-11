This beverage is enjoyed in every part of the world including Ghana. You can add palm wine to get the perfect Ghanaian feel if you want to.

Ingredients

1 (750 ml) bottle chilled dry sparkling wine

3 cups (750 ml) chilled orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)

1/2 cup (120 ml) Grand Marnier, optional

Method

Fill 8 champagne flutes 1/2 full with chilled sparkling wine.

Top with orange juice. If you are using it, add 1 tablespoon of Grand Marnier to each glass.

Serve.