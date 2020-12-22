Fortor in Ewe means to mash up or mix together. That’s exactly what Gari Fortor looks like - mashed up sauce with gari.

Ingredients

200g Gari

60ml warm water (with a little salt added, if desired)

60ml Cooking oil or palm oil

2-3 Chopped ripe tomatoes

1-5 Green chillies (optional)

Dash Garlic powder (optional)

Dash Smoked paprika, basil, coriander leaves and ground anise

Some cherry tomatoes to garnish (optional)

2 Beaten eggs

1 Boiled egg

Salt to taste

Method

Put gari in a bowl and sprinkle a little water on it to moisten. Stir to get the moisture evenly spread in the gari

Chop onions and tomatoes

Fry onions and tomatoes in a heated pan on medium to high heat for about 5 minutes until onions tenderise.

Add spices to taste (smoked paprika, garlic powder, basil and coriander leaves were added to this recipe)

Boil 1 egg separately and fry or oven cook shrimps

Add 2 beaten eggs to the mix and stir as you would do with scrambled eggs

Add moistened gari to the eggs, onions, tomatoes mix.

Remove from heat.

Add boiled egg and shrimps to Gari Fortor and serve