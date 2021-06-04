DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian Chicken light soup

Ingredients

1 big garden egg

1 medium-sized white onions

Few dices of red onions

1 fresh chicken(please be sure to use live chicken and native one if possible)

Salt

3 medium-sized fresh tomatoes

2 seeds yellow scotch bonnet pepper

6-7 seeds green u ripe scotch bonnet pepper

1 teaspoon tomato paste

2 deseeded spice

1 clove garlic(optional)

Ginger

cubes Seasoning

For the swallow

Boil cassava and unripe plantain and pound in a mortar just like pounded yam

Method

Wash and place cleaned pieced chicken in a pot and add the grinded ginger and garlic with seasoning, salt and the diced onions.

First, stir and cover for the chicken to cook in its own juice after which you add more water and continue cooking until the chicken is halfway cooked. Then drop in the whole garden egg, yellow scotch bonnet pepper, whole white onions and whole tomatoes and cover to continue cooking.

After like 7-8 minutes, remove the garden egg, tomatoes, onions and pepper you added and blend with little water in a blender to a smooth paste and set aside (or pound in a mortar).

Now add the tomato paste to the chicken and stock boiling.

Stir and add the spice, green unripe pepper and some more water and cover to cook for about 3minutes.

Now use a tiny mesh sieve to sieve in the blended mix and watch as the soup thickens to a light thick consistency.

Taste for seasoning and allow to cook for some 4 minutes.