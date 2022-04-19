They are eaten mainly as a snack but they can also be eaten as breakfast served with tea.
DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian sweet buns
These are small golden balls of pure goodness, slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft on the inside.
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoons salt
3 eggs
1/4 cup butter
3/4 cup milk
½ cup vegetable oil enough for deep frying
Method
Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl – flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt
Add the wet ingredients – eggs, melted butter, and milk. Mix together until combined
Heat enough oil in a large but fairly deep skillet over medium heat until the oil is about 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gently scoop little balls of batter inside the oil. When they are brown on one side, flip them and allow them to continue to cook until they are browned on both sides.
Once done, remove them from the oil and place them on a paper towel or a cooling rack to drain off any excess oil. Enjoy.
