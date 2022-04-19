DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian sweet buns

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoons salt

3 eggs

1/4 cup butter

3/4 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil enough for deep frying

Method

Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl – flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt

Add the wet ingredients – eggs, melted butter, and milk. Mix together until combined

Heat enough oil in a large but fairly deep skillet over medium heat until the oil is about 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gently scoop little balls of batter inside the oil. When they are brown on one side, flip them and allow them to continue to cook until they are browned on both sides.