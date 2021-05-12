DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian vegetable gravy

It is eaten in almost every part of the country.
This is a Ghanaian style delicious vegetable gravy recipe.
Ingredients
3 Large Onions
2 Large Tomatoes
1/4 cup Fresh Coriander
2 tsp Oil
2 Cloves
2 Cinnamon Sticks
2 Cardamoms
10 Garlic Pods
4 inch Ginger Piece Chopped
2 Green Chillies
2 tsp Oil
Method
In a thick bottomed pan, heat 2 tsp oil. Add garlic pods, chopped ginger, cinnamon, cloves and green chillies. Fry for a couple of minutes.
Add chopped onions and tomatoes. Keep it covered and cook for 5-6 mins on medium flame.
Once they are caramelized, switch off the heat and let it cool down completely.
Add this to a blender jar along with coriander leaves. Make a smooth paste out of it and keep it aside.
In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and add chopped mixed vegetables. Fry on medium heat for 2-3 mins first.
Now add green peas and continue cooking for another 4-5 mins. Once the vegetables are more than half cooked, remove them from heat and set them aside.
In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the prepared gravy paste and cook for 5-6 mins.
As the oil begins to ooze out of the sides, add red chilli powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt.
Cook for a few more minutes and add the roasted veggies and paneer.
Mix well, add a few tablespoons of water if the gravy is dry. Allow it to simmer.
Serve hot with some hot rice.
