DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian vegetable gravy

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This is a Ghanaian style delicious vegetable gravy recipe.

It is eaten in almost every part of the country.

Ingredients

3 Large Onions

2 Large Tomatoes

1/4 cup Fresh Coriander

2 tsp Oil

2 Cloves

2 Cinnamon Sticks

2 Cardamoms

10 Garlic Pods

4 inch Ginger Piece Chopped

2 Green Chillies

2 tsp Oil

Method

In a thick bottomed pan, heat 2 tsp oil. Add garlic pods, chopped ginger, cinnamon, cloves and green chillies. Fry for a couple of minutes.

Add chopped onions and tomatoes. Keep it covered and cook for 5-6 mins on medium flame.

Once they are caramelized, switch off the heat and let it cool down completely.

Add this to a blender jar along with coriander leaves. Make a smooth paste out of it and keep it aside.

In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and add chopped mixed vegetables. Fry on medium heat for 2-3 mins first.

Now add green peas and continue cooking for another 4-5 mins. Once the vegetables are more than half cooked, remove them from heat and set them aside.

In the same pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the prepared gravy paste and cook for 5-6 mins.

As the oil begins to ooze out of the sides, add red chilli powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt.

Cook for a few more minutes and add the roasted veggies and paneer.

Mix well, add a few tablespoons of water if the gravy is dry. Allow it to simmer.

Serve hot with some hot rice.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

