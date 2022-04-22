RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian Yam fufu

Berlinda Entsie

Yam fufu is easy to make, yet so delicious.

Fufu with light soup

Yam is a great alternative if you can’t find any cassava

Ingredients

A tuber of Yam

Water as required

Method

Peel the skin of the yam. Cut them into pieces and wash them.

Put the washed pieces in a saucepan, add water and then cook for some minutes until they are soft.

Pound cooked yam together in a mortar.

Add little amounts of water whiles pounding until a thick consistent paste is achieved

Once the fufu is ready, shape them into smaller balls.

Served with a form of rich and flavorful soup. Enjoy.

Berlinda Entsie

