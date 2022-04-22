Yam is a great alternative if you can’t find any cassava
DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian Yam fufu
Yam fufu is easy to make, yet so delicious.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
A tuber of Yam
Water as required
Method
Peel the skin of the yam. Cut them into pieces and wash them.
Put the washed pieces in a saucepan, add water and then cook for some minutes until they are soft.
Pound cooked yam together in a mortar.
Add little amounts of water whiles pounding until a thick consistent paste is achieved
Once the fufu is ready, shape them into smaller balls.
Served with a form of rich and flavorful soup. Enjoy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh