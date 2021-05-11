RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Gingerbread

Berlinda Entsie

This Gingerbread is deliciously moist, full of spices and the perfect cake for a family gathering.

Gingerbread
Gingerbread Pulse Ghana

Heat a single slice of this cake for 10 seconds in the microwave. It will taste fresh again!

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup molasses

1/2 cup butter, melted

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup applesauce

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup whole milk

Method

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x13 baking dish, set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine molasses, melted butter, and sugar. Add applesauce, egg and vanilla extract, beating until well combined.

Beat in flour mixture alternating with oil and milk. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake for 40-45 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow it to cool in the pan before serving.

Berlinda Entsie

