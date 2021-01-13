This homemade treat only requires a few ingredients and a few minutes on the stovetop to warm up a cold evening.

Ingredients

5 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 quart (4 cups) whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Whipped cream or cocoa powder, for serving (optional)

Method

Whisk together the chocolate, cocoa powder, and sugar in a small saucepan. This helps break up any lumps in the cocoa or sugar.

Add the milk and set the saucepan over medium heat.

Bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally, until hot and smooth, about 5 minutes.

Add the vanilla and salt.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa, if desired.