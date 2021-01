It is very simple and easy to prepare.

Ingredients

2 Kiwis

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

2 Tbsp Plain Yogurt

60 g Milk

20 g Sugar

Ice Cubes 80g

Method

Peel and slice the kiwi(s). Set aside 2 - 3 slices as decoration. Add the rest of the sliced kiwis to a blender.

Add the vanilla ice cream, plain yoghurt, milk, sugar and ice cubes to the blender and blend well.

Decorate as you like.

Serve.