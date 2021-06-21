RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Moist chocolate muffins

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is very moist, tasty and full of chocolate goodness.

Moist chocolate muffins
Moist chocolate muffins Pulse Ghana

You can keep these muffins for the next day and they will even taste better.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup white sugar

¾ cup chocolate chips

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

1 cup plain yoghurt

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup chocolate chips

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

Combine flour, sugar, 3/4 cup chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and baking soda in a large bowl. Whisk egg, yoghurt, milk, vanilla, and vegetable oil in another bowl until smooth; pour into the chocolate mixture and stir until batter is just blended. Fill prepared muffin cups 3/4 full and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips.

Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing them to cool completely on a wire rack.

Serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]