DIY recipes: How to make the perfect oven-baked Omelet

Berlinda Entsie

Every slice is creamy, fluffy, and cheesy perfection.

Oven-baked Omelet

Yummy, fluffy eggs made in the oven.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon butter

9 large eggs

½ cup sour cream

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

2 green onions, chopped

¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish with butter.

Beat eggs, sour cream, milk, and salt in a bowl until blended. Stir in green onions. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven until set, 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over eggs and continue baking until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes more.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

