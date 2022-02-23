It is an easy, flavourful and healthy lunch recipe.
DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna salad
Tuna salad is a light and fresh comfort food classic.
Ingredients
2 (5-ounce) cans of tuna
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 stalk of celery, diced
2 tablespoons red onion, diced
1-2 tablespoons chopped parsley, chives and/or other herbs
1/2 tablespoons mustard
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
Drain the liquid from the tuna cans. Then, add the tuna, mayonnaise, diced celery, diced red onion, herbs, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper to a mixing bowl.
Stir all of the ingredients together until well combined.
Enjoy the tuna salad plain out of a bowl, wrapped up in lettuce, or in a sandwich.
