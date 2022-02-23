DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna salad

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Tuna salad is a light and fresh comfort food classic.

Tuna salad
It is an easy, flavourful and healthy lunch recipe.

Ingredients

2 (5-ounce) cans of tuna

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 stalk of celery, diced

2 tablespoons red onion, diced

1-2 tablespoons chopped parsley, chives and/or other herbs

1/2 tablespoons mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Drain the liquid from the tuna cans. Then, add the tuna, mayonnaise, diced celery, diced red onion, herbs, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper to a mixing bowl.

Stir all of the ingredients together until well combined.

Enjoy the tuna salad plain out of a bowl, wrapped up in lettuce, or in a sandwich.

