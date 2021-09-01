DIY Recipes: How to make watermelon and ginger drink

Ingredients

1200g peeled and deseeded watermelon

85g fresh ginger peeled

4 cloves

1-litre water

Sugar Syrup Sweetener:

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup water

Method

Wash the whole watermelon and peel it. Make sure all the white bits are cut from the flesh. The white bits make the juice a bit sour.

Cut up the flesh into chunks and remove any seeds. Luckily, I used a seedless watermelon in this recipe.

Cut up the peeled fresh ginger.

Put the watermelon, ginger and cloves in a smoothie maker or blender. Add some of the water and blend. Blend in batches if required.

Strain the blended mixture using a colander.

For the sugar syrup, add the water to the sugar in a pot and place it overheat. Stir continuously until the sugar has melted. Switch off the heat and allow it to cool.

Add the sugar syrup to the watermelon drink and stir. This sweetening step can be omitted if the watermelon used is very sweet or if you want a very healthy option.