DIY Recipes: How to make Watermelon-banana smoothie

This healthy watermelon banana smoothie is perfectly sweet, super refreshing, and very easy and quick to make.

For a thicker smoothie, omit the ice and use frozen fruit instead.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh watermelon, cubed

1 medium banana, sliced can use fresh or frozen

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup crushed ice for a thicker smoothie, use less ice

Method

Add the cubed watermelon, sliced banana, almond milk, and ice into a high-powered blender or food processor.

Blend all ingredients on medium-high speed until just combined. Do not over-blend, or the ice will become water and make the smoothie too thin.

Transfer the blended smoothie into a 16-ounce glass. Serve immediately.

