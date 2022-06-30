For a thicker smoothie, omit the ice and use frozen fruit instead.
DIY Recipes: How to make Watermelon-banana smoothie
This healthy watermelon banana smoothie is perfectly sweet, super refreshing, and very easy and quick to make.
Ingredients
2 cups fresh watermelon, cubed
1 medium banana, sliced can use fresh or frozen
¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
½ cup crushed ice for a thicker smoothie, use less ice
Method
Add the cubed watermelon, sliced banana, almond milk, and ice into a high-powered blender or food processor.
Blend all ingredients on medium-high speed until just combined. Do not over-blend, or the ice will become water and make the smoothie too thin.
Transfer the blended smoothie into a 16-ounce glass. Serve immediately.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh