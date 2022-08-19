When cooked, it looks like groundnut soup. It can be served with fufu or Omotuo
DIY Recipes: How to make Werewere soup
Werewere soup is a popular dish in Ghana.
Ingredients
1 cup melon seed( werewere)
Smoked mackerel
1/2 kg assorted meat or chicken
2 medium onions
3 fresh tomatoes
2 hot peppers
Salt to taste
2 teaspoon tomato paste
2 cloves of garlic
1-inch root ginger
Seasoning powder or cube
Method
Roast melon seed(werewere) in a pan under medium heat for 8-10mins on stove top or oven. A popping sound when roasting melon seed(werewere), indicates that it is cooked.
Pour the cooked seed into a blender, add enough water then blend until a smooth consistency is achieved.
Strain the blended mixture to separate the juice from the shells using a fine mesh or sieve.
Pour melon juice into a pot and boil for about 10 minutes or until it thickens. Set aside
Wash and peel 1onion, garlic, pepper and ginger. Chop into pieces and blend until smooth
In a separate saucepan, add meat or chicken and season with salt, and seasoning cubes then add blended ingredients.
Boil meat under medium heat for about 10 minutes then add fresh tomatoes, tomato paste and 1 onion
Pour in cooked melon juice(werewere) extract and boil for 5-10minutes
Take tomatoes and onion out when soft and blend. Add it to the soup
Wash and add smoked mackerel, add salt to taste. Add a moderate amount of water to the soup and allow the soup to boil until it thickens
When you notice oil forming on top, it indicates soup is ready.
Serve with fufu or rice balls.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh