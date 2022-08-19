DIY Recipes: How to make Werewere soup

Ingredients

1 cup melon seed( werewere)

Smoked mackerel

1/2 kg assorted meat or chicken

2 medium onions

3 fresh tomatoes

2 hot peppers

Salt to taste

2 teaspoon tomato paste

2 cloves of garlic

1-inch root ginger

Seasoning powder or cube

Method

Roast melon seed(werewere) in a pan under medium heat for 8-10mins on stove top or oven. A popping sound when roasting melon seed(werewere), indicates that it is cooked.

Pour the cooked seed into a blender, add enough water then blend until a smooth consistency is achieved.

Strain the blended mixture to separate the juice from the shells using a fine mesh or sieve.

Pour melon juice into a pot and boil for about 10 minutes or until it thickens. Set aside

Wash and peel 1onion, garlic, pepper and ginger. Chop into pieces and blend until smooth

In a separate saucepan, add meat or chicken and season with salt, and seasoning cubes then add blended ingredients.

Boil meat under medium heat for about 10 minutes then add fresh tomatoes, tomato paste and 1 onion

Pour in cooked melon juice(werewere) extract and boil for 5-10minutes

Take tomatoes and onion out when soft and blend. Add it to the soup

Wash and add smoked mackerel, add salt to taste. Add a moderate amount of water to the soup and allow the soup to boil until it thickens

When you notice oil forming on top, it indicates soup is ready.