DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat and Rice Jollof

Ingredients

2 cups of rice

2/3 cups of boiled whole wheat

4 spoons of tomato/pepper mix

3 tablespoons of tomato Purée

1 medium-sized onion

1 cup of beef stock

Seasoning to taste

3 cooking spoons of vegetable oil

Pinch thyme

Pinch garlic powder

Salt to taste

Water

Method

Chop and fry the onion for 2 minutes.

Add the tomato purée and seasoning, salt, garlic and thyme and fry till the oil turns red and the sourness of the tomato disappears.

Add the tomato/ pepper mix and continue to fry for another five minutes.

Add the rice and whole boiled wheat, then fry for about 10 minutes and stir to prevent the rice from burning at this stage. Frying helps the red colour to be absorbed by the rice.

Add the meat stock and water, taste for the seasoning, lower the heat and cook the rice till soft. You can start with 2 cups of water in addition to the meat stock. Check the softness of the rice as the cooking progresses and add more water as needed.

If you want the burnt flavour, you can allow the rice to purposely burn for about 10 minutes.