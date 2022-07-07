RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat and Rice Jollof

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is pretty simple and straightforward if your jollof rice game is tight.

Jollof
Jollof

It’s basically the same jollof recipe with wheat in addition.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 cups of rice

2/3 cups of boiled whole wheat

4 spoons of tomato/pepper mix

3 tablespoons of tomato Purée

1 medium-sized onion

1 cup of beef stock

Seasoning to taste

3 cooking spoons of vegetable oil

Pinch thyme

Pinch garlic powder

Salt to taste

Water

Method

Chop and fry the onion for 2 minutes.

Add the tomato purée and seasoning, salt, garlic and thyme and fry till the oil turns red and the sourness of the tomato disappears.

Add the tomato/ pepper mix and continue to fry for another five minutes.

Add the rice and whole boiled wheat, then fry for about 10 minutes and stir to prevent the rice from burning at this stage. Frying helps the red colour to be absorbed by the rice.

Add the meat stock and water, taste for the seasoning, lower the heat and cook the rice till soft. You can start with 2 cups of water in addition to the meat stock. Check the softness of the rice as the cooking progresses and add more water as needed.

If you want the burnt flavour, you can allow the rice to purposely burn for about 10 minutes.

Serve with some veggies or fried plantain or kelewele.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)

10 strange sexual traditions around the world that will scare you

10 strange sexual traditions around the world that will scare you

DIY Recipes: How to make Beef sauce

Beef sauce

DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled Green Bananas

Boiled banana