This bread makes excellent toast.
DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat beer bread
The flavour of the bread will change, depending on the type of beer used.
Ingredients
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
4 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons salt
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle beer
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Pour in beer, stir until a stiff batter is formed. It may be necessary to mix the dough with your hands. Scrape dough into a prepared loaf pan.
Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean.
