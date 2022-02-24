DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat beer bread

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

The flavour of the bread will change, depending on the type of beer used.

This bread makes excellent toast.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

4 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle beer

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Pour in beer, stir until a stiff batter is formed. It may be necessary to mix the dough with your hands. Scrape dough into a prepared loaf pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean.

