DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce

Ingredients

A tuber of yam enough to make slices

1 tsp salt add more if needed

tsp sugar optional

Egg sauce ingredients

4-6 large eggs

2 medium-sized tomatoes chopped

1-2 scotch bonnet chopped

1 small onion chopped

1 red bell pepper chopped

⅓ cup vegetable oil

½ tsp salt

1 Seasoning cube

½ tsp curry

½ tsp thyme

Method

How to cook yam

Slice yam into about 1-inch size and peel the skin off.

Rinse in clean water till water runs clear and no residue in the water.

Put yam in a pan, add enough water to cover it, add salt and place on medium heat and cook till soft. Test with a fork, if it goes through, then the yam should be soft enough.

Drain water from the yam and move on to making the egg sauce.

How to make egg sauce

Break eggs into a shallow bowl, whisk till egg white and egg yolk are well combined, add salt and whisk to combine then set it aside

Place a frying pan on a medium/low heat, add vegetable oil, and heat for about 2-3 minutes

Add chopped peppers, tomatoes and onions (this should sizzle) and cook for about 4-5 minutes or till oil floats on the sauce, add salt, seasoning, curry and thyme. Stir to combine ingredients with sauce and also avoid sauce sticking to the pan