This recipe is very quick and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce
Egg sauce and boiled yam are one of Ghana's best dishes.
Ingredients
A tuber of yam enough to make slices
1 tsp salt add more if needed
tsp sugar optional
Egg sauce ingredients
4-6 large eggs
2 medium-sized tomatoes chopped
1-2 scotch bonnet chopped
1 small onion chopped
1 red bell pepper chopped
⅓ cup vegetable oil
½ tsp salt
1 Seasoning cube
½ tsp curry
½ tsp thyme
Method
- How to cook yam
Slice yam into about 1-inch size and peel the skin off.
Rinse in clean water till water runs clear and no residue in the water.
Put yam in a pan, add enough water to cover it, add salt and place on medium heat and cook till soft. Test with a fork, if it goes through, then the yam should be soft enough.
Drain water from the yam and move on to making the egg sauce.
- How to make egg sauce
Break eggs into a shallow bowl, whisk till egg white and egg yolk are well combined, add salt and whisk to combine then set it aside
Place a frying pan on a medium/low heat, add vegetable oil, and heat for about 2-3 minutes
Add chopped peppers, tomatoes and onions (this should sizzle) and cook for about 4-5 minutes or till oil floats on the sauce, add salt, seasoning, curry and thyme. Stir to combine ingredients with sauce and also avoid sauce sticking to the pan
Add whisked eggs to the sauce and leave for about a minute before stirring. (this will allow the egg to set a bit) Stir to scramble egg. Serve egg sauce with boiled yam immediately.
