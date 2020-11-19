It is usually eaten on birthdays or even given to brides on their special day.
Ingredients
500g/ 1lb Puna yam peeled and cut into smaller sizes
Salt as required
Water for cooking yam
4 tablespoons palm oil scooped from making palm nut soup or regular palm oil
1 onion sliced
1 clove garlic
Fresh pepper (bird's eye chilli, scotch bonnet, petite bell, habanero, etc.) as required
Method
- Remove peels of yam, cut into smaller sizes and rinse with fresh water. Put yams into a saucepan, add salt to taste and enough water for boiling.
- Put a saucepan with yams on high heat, cover tightly and cook for 15 minutes or until cooked through. A fork inserted into the yams should easily break it apart. When cooked through, drain off water and set aside.
- Whiles yam is cooking, put a small saucepan on low heat, add about 1/4 cup palm oil and half of the sliced onions. Fry on low heat till oil is softened and turn off the fire.
- Using Asanka or Ayewa and Apotoyewa, grind the remaining onions, one clove of garlic and fresh pepper till smooth. Add the cooked yam and mash till there are no lumps.
- Starting with two tablespoons of palm oil; add palm oil to the mashed yam. Use the Apotoyewa to blend it together. Add more palm oil as desired.
- Serve yam Eto with the fried onions, hard-boiled eggs and avocado pear.