This recipe can be made in a variety of ways and every household has its own recipe. It goes well with both fish and meat and can be served as a side to most dishes.
Ingredients
2 cups rapeseed oil (or peanut oil)
3 red onions, cut into small cubes
4 cloves garlic, very finely chopped
3 inch fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
1 tablespoon crushed thyme leaves
4 oz. green kpakpo shito peppers, diced with seeds
6 tablespoons tomato purée
5 oz. chilli powder
2 oz. ground dried shrimp
2 oz. smoked fish powder
1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
1 teaspoon salt
Method
- Heat a heavy-bottomed saucepan, then add the oil and fry the onions over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes until they become translucent.
- Add garlic, ginger, thyme and green kpakpo shito peppers. Mix well and fry for a few minutes, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the tomato purée and mix well.
- Pour in the chilli powder and continue cooking, stirring constantly for 30 minutes.
- Finally, add the dried shrimp and smoked fish powder, then cook over low heat for 20 minutes, stirring almost continuously to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan.
- The content should change from dark red to very dark brown and the oil will rise to the surface when the sauce is ready.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- Cool, then spoon into sterilized glass jars.
- Seal the jars and keep them in a safer place.