This recipe can be made in a variety of ways and every household has its own recipe. It goes well with both fish and meat and can be served as a side to most dishes.

Ingredients

2 cups rapeseed oil (or peanut oil)

3 red onions, cut into small cubes

4 cloves garlic, very finely chopped

3 inch fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 tablespoon crushed thyme leaves

4 oz. green kpakpo shito peppers, diced with seeds

6 tablespoons tomato purée

5 oz. chilli powder

2 oz. ground dried shrimp

2 oz. smoked fish powder

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1 teaspoon salt

Method