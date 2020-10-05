This recipe can be made in a variety of ways and every household has its own recipe. It goes well with both fish and meat and can be served as a side to most dishes.

Ingredients

2 cups rapeseed oil (or peanut oil)

3 red onions, cut into small cubes

4 cloves garlic, very finely chopped

3 inch fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 tablespoon crushed thyme leaves

4 oz. green kpakpo shito peppers, diced with seeds

6 tablespoons tomato purée

5 oz. chilli powder

2 oz. ground dried shrimp

2 oz. smoked fish powder

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1 teaspoon salt

Method

  • Heat a heavy-bottomed saucepan, then add the oil and fry the onions over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes until they become translucent.
  • Add garlic, ginger, thyme and green kpakpo shito peppers. Mix well and fry for a few minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Stir in the tomato purée and mix well.
  • Pour in the chilli powder and continue cooking, stirring constantly for 30 minutes.
  • Finally, add the dried shrimp and smoked fish powder, then cook over low heat for 20 minutes, stirring almost continuously to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan.
  • The content should change from dark red to very dark brown and the oil will rise to the surface when the sauce is ready.
  • Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
  • Cool, then spoon into sterilized glass jars.
  • Seal the jars and keep them in a safer place.