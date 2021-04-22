DIY Recipes: How to prepare simple Crispy Plantain Chips

Ingredients

3 green plantains (unripe and firm to the touch)

½ teaspoon salt

Oil for frying

Method

Peel the plantains. Cut off both tips of a plantain then cut a line across the ridges of a plantain then lift the skin from the cut portion and remove the entire skin with your hands.

Slice the plantains into chips. In a small bowl, mix a quarter cup of water and salt. Set aside.

Place oil in a deep pan up to 4 inches high. Heat the oil on high for about 10 minutes (the oil should be 350 degrees Fahrenheit hot). Turn down the heat to medium then add two tablespoons of saltwater. Add the plantains one after the other.

Gently stir the plantains and let them fry in the oil while you stir from time to time for about 5 minutes. After that, remove the chips and place them on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.