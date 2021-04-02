DIY Recipes: Make the perfect Orange pancake this Easter

Get oranges and make these orange pancakes, they are magical.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Food & Travel News | Pulse Ghana
You can spice things up this Easter by trying out this new recipe.
Pulse Ghana
Get oranges and make these orange pancakes, they are magical.
Ingredients
1 cup/ 120g pastry flour
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon orange zest
2 tablespoons orange juice
¾ cup milk
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
To serve: orange syrup and orange bits (optional)
Method
In a medium bowl, mix together the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, salt and baking powder). In a separate bowl, whisk together the liquid ingredients (milk, oil, orange juice and egg).
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until combined.
Heat a pan over medium heat till a drop of water sizzles on contact.
Put a drop or two of oil in a pan and rub it off using tissue paper. If using a non-stick pan, oiling is not necessary.
Scoop batter by ¼ cup onto the pan, cook for 1 or 2 minutes until small bubbles form on the surface. Using a spatula, flip and cook on the opposite side for 1 or 2 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
Serve with orange syrup for more orangery flavour.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh