RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: Make the perfect Orange pancake this Easter

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

You can spice things up this Easter by trying out this new recipe.

Orange pancakes

Pulse Ghana

Get oranges and make these orange pancakes, they are magical.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 cup/ 120g pastry flour

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons orange juice

¾ cup milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

To serve: orange syrup and orange bits (optional)

Method

In a medium bowl, mix together the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, salt and baking powder). In a separate bowl, whisk together the liquid ingredients (milk, oil, orange juice and egg).

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until combined.

Heat a pan over medium heat till a drop of water sizzles on contact.

Put a drop or two of oil in a pan and rub it off using tissue paper. If using a non-stick pan, oiling is not necessary.

Scoop batter by ¼ cup onto the pan, cook for 1 or 2 minutes until small bubbles form on the surface. Using a spatula, flip and cook on the opposite side for 1 or 2 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

Serve with orange syrup for more orangery flavour.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]