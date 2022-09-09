RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Research: How to make Cake doughnuts

Berlinda Entsie

This is a delicious dessert that's easy and simple to make.

Cake doughnuts
Cake doughnuts

Ingredients

Read Also

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 dash ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1-quart oil for frying

Method

Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Mix in butter until crumbly. Stir in milk and egg until smooth.

Knead lightly, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a doughnut cutter, or use two round biscuit cutters of different sizes.

Lay doughnuts in hot oil, a few at a time. Do not overcrowd the pan, or oil may overflow. Fry, turning once, until golden, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chicken wings

DIY Recipes: How to bake Chicken wings

Croissant

DIY Recipes: How to make Croissant at home

Banana ice cream

DIY recipes: How to make Banana ice cream at home

Kononte with pepper

DIY Recipes: How to make Konkonte with hot red pepper sauce