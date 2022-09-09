Ingredients
DIY Research: How to make Cake doughnuts
This is a delicious dessert that's easy and simple to make.
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup white sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 dash ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons melted butter
½ cup milk
1 egg, beaten
1-quart oil for frying
Method
Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Mix in butter until crumbly. Stir in milk and egg until smooth.
Knead lightly, then turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a doughnut cutter, or use two round biscuit cutters of different sizes.
Lay doughnuts in hot oil, a few at a time. Do not overcrowd the pan, or oil may overflow. Fry, turning once, until golden, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
