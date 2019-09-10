  • Prep: 5 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 25 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Grilled salmon wrap (Taste of home)
Grilled salmon wrap (Taste of home)

Ingredients 

  • 1 pound salmon fillet
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup salsa verde
  • 4 whole-wheat tortillas
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and thinly sliced

Method

  • Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper; place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat, skin side down. Grill, covered, until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 8-10 minutes.
  • Remove from grill. Break salmon into bite-sized pieces, removing the skin if desired. Toss gently with salsa; serve in tortillas. Top with remaining ingredients.