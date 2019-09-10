Ingredients
- 1 pound salmon fillet
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup salsa verde
- 4 whole-wheat tortillas
- 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and thinly sliced
Method
- Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper; place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat, skin side down. Grill, covered, until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 8-10 minutes.
- Remove from grill. Break salmon into bite-sized pieces, removing the skin if desired. Toss gently with salsa; serve in tortillas. Top with remaining ingredients.