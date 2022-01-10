FanMilk Ghana launches a new limited-edition design dubbed 'FanIce Freedom Tub'

Unveiling the new FanIce Freedom Tub, Brands Manager for FanIce, Frances-Nadhia Aryee stated, “We are a brand that believes that you are your best self when you choose to be you. We therefore embody the perpetual celebration of freedom of all those who choose to do things their way, to be truly happy and find fulfillment. To us, these moments are worth celebrating and creating memories for. We wanted to tell a unique story about the fight for our independence led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, our culture, our hospitality, our music and dance, our passion for football, our resilience in the fight for equality, our tenacity and everything that unites us as Ghanaians. This limited-edition Freedom tub is the embodiment and true taste of what freedom means to us.

Pulse Ghana

The Art of Freedom Challenge started in March 2021 saw many young creatives express freedom in their own ways with the top 5 designers walking away with amazing prizes such as one year Adobe subscriptions, one-year masterclasses fully funded by FanIce and iPad pro + pencils. Phillip Mensah, whose design captivated the judges walked away with a GHS 5000 cash prize, an iPad mini, a MacBook, a one-year Adobe subscription and a fully funded one year masterclass.

Samuel Dery, Marketing Director for Fan Milk PLC added that, “when we threw the challenge, we were very upbeat about what the contestants will draw as inspiration given our heritage. I must say, we are very happy with the outcome; the winning design is not only a true reflection and embodiment of who we are us Ghanaians but exudes artistic freedom. To our consumers, continue to enjoy your favorite FanIce. For a limited time only, we present to you, the very special freedom edition of FanIce filled with the goodness of our ice cream and the feeling of power that only freedom can give us.”

Enjoy the FanIce Taste of Freedom, still so nice!

Available in shops and supermarkets in major cities across the country. Grab yours now. Follow FanIce on all socials for more information:

Facebook: FanIce Ghana

Instagram: @faniceghana