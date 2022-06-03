RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 reasons why eggs must be a part of your diet

Authors:

Daniel Nti

If you haven't already added eggs in to your daily diet, it is time you do. The health benefits of eggs will get you surprised.

Eggs
Eggs

To improve your health plan, you are required to include egg in your everyday diet. What makes eggs amazing is its easy availability of this versatile food rich in numerous healthy properties.

Recommended articles

Many people have thought of eggs as a bad thing over the years because of concerns of their high cholesterol level. The thing is Cholesterol in the diet isn’t the same as the cholesterol in the blood, that is what people fail to realize.

All they see to eggs are heart related disease because of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the meal. But eggs are very nutritious and has a lot of heath benefits that comes with it intake.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons why eggs must be a part of your diet.

1.They help the eyes

Eggs are also high in vitamin A, which is beneficial for eye health. They also contain antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

2.Helps develop the brain

Egg yolks contains choline, an important ingredient which helps in brain development. Choline plays a crucial role in the normal functioning of all cells in the body.

3.protect the skin

Skin conditions are repaired and improved with the help of vitamin A present in the eggs. Selenium works as a first line defense to protect the skin against oxidative damage.

4.For stronger nails

For people whose nails brittle and break off easily, incorporating more eggs into your diet can really solve the issue. They're an excellent source of biotin, a type of B vitamin that research suggests can help strengthen nails.

5.For stronger bone and teeth

For healthy and strong of bones and teeth, consider eggs in your diet. Eggs are rich in vitamin D which supports bone health by aiding the absorption of calcium.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

I have travelled 99 countries, over 170 cities– Kate Simbalam of GMB shares (video)

Kate Simbalam Beann

How to make sweet 'bofrot' at home

How to make bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce

Boiled yam and egg sauce