Many people have thought of eggs as a bad thing over the years because of concerns of their high cholesterol level. The thing is Cholesterol in the diet isn’t the same as the cholesterol in the blood, that is what people fail to realize.

All they see to eggs are heart related disease because of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the meal. But eggs are very nutritious and has a lot of heath benefits that comes with it intake.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons why eggs must be a part of your diet.

1.They help the eyes

Eggs are also high in vitamin A, which is beneficial for eye health. They also contain antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

2.Helps develop the brain

Egg yolks contains choline, an important ingredient which helps in brain development. Choline plays a crucial role in the normal functioning of all cells in the body.

3.protect the skin

Skin conditions are repaired and improved with the help of vitamin A present in the eggs. Selenium works as a first line defense to protect the skin against oxidative damage.

4.For stronger nails

For people whose nails brittle and break off easily, incorporating more eggs into your diet can really solve the issue. They're an excellent source of biotin, a type of B vitamin that research suggests can help strengthen nails.

5.For stronger bone and teeth